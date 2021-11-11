PutinCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $310,064.57 and $8.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,214.30 or 0.99870569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.44 or 0.00603486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.