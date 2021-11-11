Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) vs. Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 1.48% 3.69% 1.89% Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Daktronics and Shapeways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Shapeways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daktronics and Shapeways’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $482.03 million 0.49 $10.93 million $0.17 30.41 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Volatility and Risk

Daktronics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Daktronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daktronics beats Shapeways on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The Commercial segment sells video, display systems, digital billboards, Galaxy, and Fuelight product lines to resellers, out-of-home companies, national retailers, quick-serve restaurants, casinos, shopping centers, cruise ships, commercial building owners, and petroleum retailers. The Live Events segment provides scoring and video display systems to college and professional sports facilities and convention centers; and sales of mobile display technology to video rental organizations and other live events type venues. The High School Park and Recreation segment engages in the sale of scoring systems, Galaxy displays, and video display systems to primary and secondary education facilities. The Transportation segment consists of sales of Vanguard and Galaxy product lines to governmental transportation departments, airlines, and other transportation

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

