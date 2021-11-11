$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $1.02. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,633.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 5,189,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,542,196. Antero Resources has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.