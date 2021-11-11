Head-To-Head Comparison: ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFY) versus Its Rivals

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS: PBSFY) is one of 28 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ProSiebenSat.1 Media to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSiebenSat.1 Media 10.51% 19.65% 5.22% ProSiebenSat.1 Media Competitors 13.05% 18.27% 5.63%

Dividends

ProSiebenSat.1 Media pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ProSiebenSat.1 Media pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 18.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ProSiebenSat.1 Media is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSiebenSat.1 Media $4.62 billion $304.99 million 6.70 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million 8.04

ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSiebenSat.1 Media. ProSiebenSat.1 Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSiebenSat.1 Media 2 3 7 0 2.42 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Competitors 239 913 1695 48 2.54

ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.14%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 7.14%. Given ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProSiebenSat.1 Media is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ProSiebenSat.1 Media peers beat ProSiebenSat.1 Media on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. The Commerce segment comprises digital commerce platforms in the fields of consumer advice, matchmaking, experience & gift vouchers, and beauty & lifestyle. The company was founded on January 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Unterfoehring, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.