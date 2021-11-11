Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.30. 2,028,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,870. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

