Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $70.21. 208,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 51.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

