Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.34.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

