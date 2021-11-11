Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,314. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $100.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.86%.

LFT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

