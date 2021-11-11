$116.00 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $116.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.50 million and the highest is $118.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $585.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $595.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $622.23 million, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CMTL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.97. 90,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $710.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

