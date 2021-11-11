$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.67. 3,528,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,966. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.