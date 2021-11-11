$599.66 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post sales of $599.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $613.00 million. Woodward reported sales of $531.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

WWD stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.17. 104,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a one year low of $97.87 and a one year high of $130.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

