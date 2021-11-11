Centric Swap Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $8.59 million and $4.10 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00072460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00097308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.29 or 0.07270905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,566.37 or 0.99035285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00020040 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

