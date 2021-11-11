FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Hits $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

