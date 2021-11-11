Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Digi International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 242,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,145. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $852.78 million, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63.

DGII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

