Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.75. 635,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

