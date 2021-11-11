ZIMBOCASH Market Capitalization Achieves $106.89 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 81.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $106.89 million and $17,042.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00072217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.94 or 0.07262222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,691.62 or 1.00408497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020092 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

