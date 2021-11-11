Seedify.fund Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.78 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $169.78 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $8.32 or 0.00012908 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00072217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.94 or 0.07262222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,691.62 or 1.00408497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,414,873 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

