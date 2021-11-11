$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 11,471,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,891,959. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

