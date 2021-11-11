$530.57 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report $530.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.59 million and the lowest is $518.54 million. Air Lease posted sales of $489.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AL traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 624,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.05. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $52.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

