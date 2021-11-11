$293.75 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $293.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.54 million to $303.70 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $300.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.43. 537,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

