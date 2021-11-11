Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 110,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,424. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.92.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
