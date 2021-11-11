Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 110,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,424. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 336.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.