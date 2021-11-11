Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE NUVB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,249. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 86,881.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

