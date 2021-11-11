Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 411,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,693. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Pulmatrix worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

