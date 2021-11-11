$4.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report $4.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.42 billion and the lowest is $4.70 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.52 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $85.68 and a one year high of $196.64.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

