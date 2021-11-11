Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $21.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.01 million to $21.99 million. Gaia posted sales of $18.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.75 million to $80.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.66 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

GAIA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,883. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.62 million, a PE ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

