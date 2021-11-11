Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to post sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. 1,899,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $74.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.