Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. 113,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,781. The stock has a market cap of $471.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of research firms have commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

