Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 134,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,130. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0568 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

