Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 19,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,008. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.