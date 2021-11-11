Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS):

11/8/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $158.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $178.00 to $157.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,187,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

