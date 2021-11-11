Oddz Reaches Market Cap of $20.87 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $20.87 million and approximately $740,228.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.