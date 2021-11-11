Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post sales of $52.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.44 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $43.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $198.96 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 452,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,053. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,362,541 shares of company stock valued at $31,034,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

