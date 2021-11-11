Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce $166.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.56 million and the highest is $176.71 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $596.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.19 million to $633.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 366,208 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,151,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,203. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $552.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

