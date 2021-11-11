AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$4.780 EPS.

NYSE AME traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $138.72. 452,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.84. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.43.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

