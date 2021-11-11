Beazer Homes USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of 965% compared to the typical volume of 835 call options.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 1,460,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,794. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $674.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 41.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36,144.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 153,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 33.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
