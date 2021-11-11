Beazer Homes USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of 965% compared to the typical volume of 835 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 1,460,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,794. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $674.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 41.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36,144.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 153,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 33.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

