Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $5.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.64 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $24.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $240.56. 1,422,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,524. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $243.91. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.84.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

