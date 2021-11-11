Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $46.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

A number of analysts have commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $54.01. 442,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.