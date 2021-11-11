Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.77. 787,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,473. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

