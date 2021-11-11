Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.50. 103,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $184.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.57.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $3,503,662. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

