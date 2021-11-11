Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Earnings Results

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 39,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.