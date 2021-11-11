BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BIOLASE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

BIOL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 4,165,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,583,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

