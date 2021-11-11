Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 335,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Get Broadwind alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadwind stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 402.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.