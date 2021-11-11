NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.360-$4.620 EPS.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $112.78. 42,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. NV5 Global has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

