Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.
NASDAQ:GIFI remained flat at $$4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
