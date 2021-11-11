Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.

NASDAQ:GIFI remained flat at $$4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.