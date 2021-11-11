Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Orange stock remained flat at $$11.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,260,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orange by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orange by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orange by 92.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Orange by 17.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

