Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th.
Shares of Orange stock remained flat at $$11.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,260,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $13.09.
About Orange
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
