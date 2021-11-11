Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.72.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.62. 4,001,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.53. Enbridge has a one year low of C$37.33 and a one year high of C$54.00. The firm has a market cap of C$106.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

