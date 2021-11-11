$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.36. 897,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,700. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

