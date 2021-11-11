IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 669,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,983. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

