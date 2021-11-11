Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of Conifer stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 44,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,546. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNFR. TheStreet lowered shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

