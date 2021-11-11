Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.59 billion-$5.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE UA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. 1,145,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,789 shares of company stock worth $14,091,576. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

